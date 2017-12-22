Man City begins January transfer business early with new signing

Eighteen year-old Jorgensen joins the club, but where will he be playing?

Manchester City has already dipped its toe into the transfer market with the signing of Marcus Jorgensen.

However, the eighteen year-old isn’t the traditional kind of signing that you’d expect from one of the richest football clubs in the world, as Jorgensen is an eSports player.

Jorgensen, full name Marcus ‘ExpectSporting’ Jorgensen, is the clubs second FIFA eSports player, joining Xbox player Kieran ‘Kez’ Brown, who joined the club in 2016.

Whilst Brown plays the Xbox, Jorgensen’s expertise lies in the Playstation (PS4) console, which he will use to represent the club at FIFA eSports tournaments and competitions around the world.

Marcus ‘ExpectSporting’ Jorgensen said: “I’m extremely happy to be stepping into the next chapter of my esports career with Manchester City. 2017 represented such a successful season for me and I have the drive and ambition to take my game to the next level.”

Jorgensen will represent Man City for the first time at the FUT Champions Cup on 26-28th January in Barcelona.

Nuria Tarre, Chief Marketing Officer for City Football Group commented: “We’re really excited to be signing Marcus to represent Manchester City in tournaments and fan events around the world. He has already demonstrated that he can compete amongst the best esports FIFA players around so we can’t wait to see how he progresses.

“The growth in esports over the past 18 months has been significant and our increasing presence in this field has provided another exciting platform for us to engage with City fans, both here in the UK and further afield.”

The City Football Group Clubs now have a total of five eSports players on their books, with New York City having Chris Holly and Joey Calabro on its books and Marcus Gomes on the books of Melbourne City.