Salesforce Buys MapAnything

MapAnything had strong ties with Salesforce

San Francisco-based Salesforce has agreed to buy MapAnything, a map-based workflow application and existing Salesforce partners.

MapAnything currently has roughly 1,900 customers that use the service to create an array of customised interactive maps. Clients include Michelin, Unilever, Synchrony Financial and Mohawk Industries.

Sales teams can create maps that detail out the different territories within a city. Locations can be given colour codes to denote higher or low priority areas, into which sales reps can then be allocated beats.

John Stewart CEO & Co-Founder: “Our business evolved in 2012 when we published our first applications on Salesforce AppExchange, one of which was MapAnything. The power of location in mobile devices was starting to change our personal lives, and we set out to change the way enterprises deliver value to field sales and service professionals while at work.”

MapAnything And the Salesforce AppExchange

The nature in which MapAnything was created makes it a smooth fit for Salesforce integration: MapAnything was a Salesforce SI partner and ISV Premier Partner. As a result MapAnything was created on the Salesforce platform and was predominately on sale through Salesforce’s application market AppExchange.

Salesforce commented in a release that when it concludes the acquisition of MapAnything it will leave the company in unique position: “To extend the power of Sales Cloud and Service Cloud post-closing to deliver market-leading location-based intelligence solutions that improve field sales and service employee productivity and deliver customer success.”

Just over two years ago MapAnything completed a Series B funding round that saw the company net over £25 million. In total the location-based data visualisers have received more than £64 million across three funding rounds.

Their CEO John Stewart also commented today that: “Customer Experience is rapidly overtaking price as the leading reason companies win in the market… Industries have all seen how location-enabled field sales and service professionals can focus on the right activities against the right customers, improving their productivity, and allowing them to provide value in every interaction.”

Neither company has disclosed the amount spent in relation to this acquisition.