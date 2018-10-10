Mental Health Data Hub Simplifies Datasets for Health Workers

“The dashboards have been designed to guide users to the key information and allow them to investigate further using the interactive features provided.”

Coinciding with world mental health day NHS Digital is launching the Mental Health Data Hub which will provide an access point for healthcare workers and researchers to NHS datasets.

The Mental Health Data Hub was created by NHS Digital the national information and technology partner of the UK’s health system.

The online hub contains official published figures and statistics on mental health, learning disabilities and autism services. It also includes information on the number of people in contact with mental health services.

Ramesh Notra, Principal Information Analyst in Community and Mental Health at NHS Digital commented in a released statement that : “The Mental Health Data Hub is a key tool to enable people to access our mental health statistics more easily and in an interactive way.”

Mental Health Data Hub

The online hub provides visualisations of the data in an easy to access and navigate dashboard. Most of the visualised data is in an interactive form in which people can change the data displayed by location.

Datasets accessible in the online hub include mental health service data quality and statistics on mental health services payments.

Ramesh Notra notes that: “The data hub also provides links to sources of mental health data produced by other organisations. As well as improving access, we hope the hub will assist in our efforts to improve data quality by enabling organisations to see how they compare in terms of data submissions.”

“We hope mental health professionals, patients, carers and researchers find the hub useful.”

“We are keen to ensure it meets the needs of users, so we really value feedback and will continue to make improvements in response.”