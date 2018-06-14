Mercedes F1 Team Partners Up With HPE

The F1 Constructors Champions Mercedes are partnering up with HPE as their Official Technology Partner.

Mercedes F1 Team has announced it is teaming up with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) as their Official Technology Partner.

The four-time F1 Constructors’ Champions welcomed the American enterprise IT company team during the recent Canadian Grand Prix weekend in Montreal.

It comes a few weeks after the German car manufacturer announced that their Formula E team will be partnering with multinational software company SAP as their Official Technology Partner from Season 6.

The partnership between Mercedes and HPE will allow the team to benefit from advisory services such as HPE Pointnext and other software solutions.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes F1 Team said: “Data is becoming increasingly important – not just in the world of Formula One, but the world in general. In F1, we use data on our relentless search for performance, across all functions of the team – both at the track and at the factory.”

“With the support of HPE we can better process and analyse that data, enabling our team members to do what they do best – from the early stages of conceiving a competitive car to the final moment of the car setup on a race weekend.”

He added: “Formula One has always been on the forefront of technological development and with partners like HPE we are able to accelerate our development rate to an even faster pace.”

Hardware Installation Started

Prior to the Mercedes/HPE announcement, the first phase of HPE’s hardware installation has been completed at the team’s factory in Brackley, Northamptonshire.

The deployment includes the Apollo high-performance computing system, which has been already integrated into the team’s data centre on-site.

Engineers will receive additional information and insights before, during and after on-track sessions alongside running race simulations to make faster and better decisions.

Antonio Neri, President and Chief Executive Officer, HPE was delighted to be working with the F1 World Champions.

Antonio said in a release: “We are thrilled to support Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport on their digital transformation journey and look forward to working alongside their team members to unlock new levels of innovation and performance – both on and off the track.”

Image Credited to HPE.