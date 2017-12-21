Met Office forecasts international expansion with digital platform partnerships

Aiming to improve its digital portfolio the Met Office has partnered with Landmark Solutions and Nomensa on a two-year contract. The Met Office aims to expand its digital presence across both national and international levels and by partnering with the companies over the two year period plans to implement a new consumer digital strategy. Working […]

The Met Office aims to expand its digital presence across both national and international levels and by partnering with the companies over the two year period plans to implement a new consumer digital strategy.

Working with the two companies will involve working on a programme that optimises the Met Office’s digital portfolio, extending its reach and influence more predominantly across the UK as well as overseas.

Improving the digital portfolio will include boosting both its app and website to bring a wider offering of services to its consumers, both across the UK and the world.

Speaking to UK Authority, the Met Office said: “It’s about improving the quality and availability of the digital offering so that people can forecast the weather wherever they happen to be. It’s important that a lot of the development is done in partnership, and this should involve a lot of consumer testing and feedback.”

The three companies aim to provide Met Office online users with modern and interactive services, allowing them to utilise the data that is collated on the site and better apply it to their everyday life. Furthermore, the new digital platform aims to bring quicker response services to consumers as well.

Chris Brackley, managing director of Landmark Solutions, said: “By combining Met Office subject matter expertise, Landmark’s experience in data, technology and digital commerce along with Nomensa’s humanising technologies and digital user experience ethos we will identify and fill gaps in key resource areas for the Met Office.

“By doing so, together we will create innovative and cohesive digital solutions for the benefit of the Met Office and its customers, regardless of the devices being used.”

The improvements to be made with Landmark Solutions and Nomensa add to other potential future plans for the Met Office after it said it would not rule out turning to artificial intelligence to boost its service for consumers.

Using AI could help give greater predictions to consumers and provide them with better services, teamed up with a new digital platform could bring a world-class service to the Met Office.