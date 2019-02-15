Micro Focus Buys Security Analytics Firm Interset

“Micro Focus recognised that an even more advanced analytics ecosystem was needed”

The UK’s Micro Focus has bought Canadian security analytics software company Interset for an undisclosed sum, the company said today.

The LSE-listed enterprise IT company described the acquisition as bringing “advanced machine learning and user and entity behavioral analytics (UEBA) to an already-deep security, risk and governance portfolio”.

Ottawa-based Interset specialises in telemetry including privileged user monitoring and claims that it can “detect, connect, and visualise an attack path—from compromised accounts to lateral movement, data reconnaissance, data staging, and exfiltration.”

It has received funding from In-Q-Tel: the US not-for-profit, strategic investment firm that works to support the missions of the U.S. Intelligence Community.

Micro Focus Interset Deal: “More Advanced Analytics Ecosystem was Needed”

“Security is at the heart of every organisation, and perhaps never more so than as they implement their digital transformation initiatives,” said John Delk, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Security, Risk & Governance at Micro Focus.

“Micro Focus recognised that an even more advanced analytics ecosystem was needed to assist in this journey, and we identified Interset as a critical addition to our strategy.”

The acquisition bolsters the Micro Focus Security, Risk and Governance product portfolio and expands the company’s cybersecurity expertise the company said.

“The combination of the Interset technology with Micro Focus’ broad security portfolio is a powerful combination that will produce a level of protection that will be unmatched in the market,” said Mark Smialowicz, Interset’s Chief Executive Officer.

Micro Focus said key attributes of the Interset technology include extensible analytics, with the technology (out of the box) eliminating the need for expensive product consultations and customisation and principled math: the software uses a library of more than 350 proven machine-learning and advanced-analytics models to detect, connect, and quantify high-risk behaviours.

Interset’s analytics engine can work with Kafka, Spark, Phoenix, Hadoop, HBase, Elasticsearch, ZooKeeper, d3, and Kibana. It can also be deployed in the Vertica, Hortonworks or Cloudera infrastructures.