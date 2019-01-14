Two New Microsoft 365 Bundles Coming Next Month

Not to be confused with Office 365…

Microsoft says it will be launching two Microsoft 365 packages next month, focussed on threat protection and compliance and starting at $10 per month.

Microsoft 365 (not to be confused with the Office 365 productive suite) bundles together the company’s business software – e.g. Windows 10, Office 365, and Enterprise Mobility + Security – into one monthly subscription for enterprise users.

Since its launch in July 2017, Microsoft 365 has secured enterprise users like BP, Gap and Walmart and says it has seen triple-digit annual seat growth.

Microsoft 365: What’s New in February?

The two new bundles, available February 1, 2019, are being launched on the back of strong demand for security and compliance solutions, as well as complex information protection needs in the wake of GDPR,

Here’s what they look like – and cost (pre-bulk discount).

Package 1: Identity & Threat Protection—This new package brings together security value across Office 365, Windows 10, and EMS in a single offering. It includes Microsoft Threat Protection (Azure Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), Windows Defender ATP, and Office 365 ATP including Threat Intelligence), as well as Microsoft Cloud App Security and Azure Active Directory. Cost? $12 per user per month.

Package 2: Information Protection & Compliance—This new package combines Office 365 Advanced Compliance and Azure Information Protection. It’s designed to help compliance and IT teams perform ongoing risk assessments across Microsoft Cloud services, automatically protect and govern sensitive data throughout its lifecycle, and handle regulatory requests. Cost? $10 per user per month.

“Discounted Bundle”

Ben Simpson, Senior Software Asset Management Consultant and Microsoft Specialist at License Dashboard, told Computer Business Review that the new packages “dovetail nicely” between Microsoft 365 E3 and E5 offering. (The E3 offering offers the OS, Office and App management et al basics; E5 throws in threat protection, voice and video et al).

He said: “They allow customers to benefit from Microsoft’s new suites of Security and Information Security products as a discounted bundle without the customer having to contract to additional productivity functionality such as Skype for Business as a phone system. Historically, customers would have to procure individual ‘un-discounted’ component products to boost their existing E3 functionality to gain these more advanced features.”