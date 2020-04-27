Coke Gets Cloudy, as Microsoft Lands Azure Mega-Deal

“Step change our employee experience”

Microsoft has chalked up a huge contract win, with Coca-Cola today saying it would be swapping “previously disparate and fragmented systems” for Teams, Microsoft 365, and Dynamics 365 — and be moving to standardise its business operations on Azure.

Dynamics 365 is Microsoft’s suite of enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and business intelligence (BI) applications. Coca-Cola will be using it, in part, to track real-time performance metrics for customer service staff and assess which call topics are driving particular feedback scores.

The Atlanta-headquartered company, which employs over 700,000+ staff globally, said the move would help it “gain new insights from data across the enterprise, enabling a 360-degree view of the business, and providing enhanced customer and employee experiences”. The terms of the five-year deal were not disclosed.

Microsoft Coca-Cola Deal

The move comes as Coca-Cola — which reported revenues of $8.6 billion in Q1 2020 — said last week in an earnings call that it was “moving with speed” to review “every aspect of its business and redirecting spending to areas where it can be the most effective.”

CEO James Quincey said on that call: “We have implemented real-time network collaboration routines to accelerate knowledge sharing… We’re adapting local market strategies across our system, including supply chain, stakeholder engagement, and workforce management.

He added: “We’ve adopted dynamic resource allocation practices in many regions matching people to projects and scaling the best ideas across geographies… We are investing in digital capabilities to strengthen consumer connections and further piloting several different digital-enabled initiatives using fulfillment methods, whether B2B to home or B2B platforms in many countries to capture online demand for at-home consumption in the future.”

Step-Change Our Employee Experience

“At The Coca-Cola Company, innovation and growth are key pillars of our business,” said Barry Simpson, Coca-Cola Company CIO, in a release shared Monday.

He added: “This partnership with Microsoft allows us to really step change our employee experience through replacing previously disparate and fragmented systems. These platforms allow us to deliver relevant, personalized experiences as we network our organization.”