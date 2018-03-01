Microsoft targets healthcare transformation through AI, cloud solutions

Microsoft aims to enhance innovations within healthcare, with new artificial intelligence and cloud solutions.

Microsoft has announced a wide range of solutions that it believes will help transform the healthcare sector, using artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud.

The solutions aim to accelerate innovation within healthcare, to better the treatment patients receiving through AI and cloud computing. The technology ahs already had a huge impact in healthcare, with Microsoft contributing to that.

AI has been used to help diagnose patients, as well as assisting doctors in performing surgery and carrying out various tests. Microsoft will work alongside the most profound players in the healthcare industry, to bring its capabilities to the research and development stage.

The projects and solutions Microsoft has announced firstly include an AI network specifically for healthcare, in partnership with Apollo Hospitals. The new network expands the Microsoft Intelligent Network for Eye care, to help create an AI-focused network in cardiology.

Microsoft’s Azure platform will help carry out two projects. The first is Microsoft Genomics, which will enable both researchers and clinicians with accelerated, cloud-powered genomic processing services to help handle large workloads.

The second will be a security and compliance blueprint for Health Data and AI. The end-to-end application solution provides a secure and automated foundation for clinicians, aiming to help build applications that manage sensitive data. Therefore, it helps to assist health organizations with their migration to the cloud, bringing more simplicity, compliance, security and industry-standard compatibility.

In a blog post Microsoft said: “Providing cloud- and AI-powered tools will unlock the vast potential at these points of convergence. It’s why our focus is threefold: developing foundations for precision health care, enabling the health industry’s move to the cloud, and empowering the people that make healthcare work.”

The Project ‘EmpowerMD’ launched by Microsoft creates a system that listens and learns from exactly what doctors say and do. This will enable physicians to focus on their primary job roles, rather than worrying about note taking during referral appointments. Using EmpowerMD aims to give clinicians more face-to-face time with patients, by instead automating the note taking process.

Research from Microsoft revealed that clinicians still spend two thirds of their time interacting with hard to use IT systems. The solutions announced will enable clinicians to bring back their focus to their job roles, rather than worrying about the technology.

Microsoft said: “Our mission at Microsoft is to empower every person and organization to achieve more, and with that in mind, our ambition is that innovators will be able to use AI and the cloud to unlock biological insight and break data from silos for a truly personal understanding of human health and in turn, enable better access to care, lower costs and improved outcomes.