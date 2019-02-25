Emerging Technology Back to Home

Microsoft Launches HoloLens 2: What You Need to Know

Increase / Decrease text size
HoloLens 2
Previous ArticleAvoiding Airport Carnage this Summer: Fail to Prepare, Prepare to Fail
Next ArticleIntel 5G Hardware Unveiled at This Year's Mobile World Congress

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Mobile Malware on the Rise, Warns McAfee
1 hour ago
Intel 5G Hardware Unveiled at This Year’s Mobile World Congress
3 hours ago
Microsoft Launches HoloLens 2: What You Need to Know
4 hours ago
Avoiding Airport Carnage this Summer: Fail to Prepare, Prepare to Fail
5 hours ago
If the Implementation of IPv6 Was Mandated for Tomorrow, Who Is Ready?
1 day ago
IBM Wins SAP Deal with $34 Billion Chinese Ag Trader COFCO
3 days ago
Furious European Commission Threatens to Undo Telecoms Merger
3 days ago
IPv4 Versus IPv6: Is The Internet Facing A Split?
3 days ago
nCipher Security Sold to Privately Held US Buyer
3 days ago
Microsoft’s Homomorphic Encryption Library “SEAL” Gets .NET Wrapper
3 days ago
1 in 3 IT Professionals Unaware of the Cloud Shared Responsibility Model
4 days ago
Redis Labs Shakes Up Licence Structure (Again)
4 days ago
Post Office to Launch Prepaid Card: Unveils £90 Million Tender
4 days ago
5G Security: NCSC CEO Says Huawei Not the Issue
4 days ago
Windows Servers HTTP/2 Request Bug Can Trigger 100% CPU Usage
4 days ago
Lessons from Six Years of Red Teaming
4 days ago