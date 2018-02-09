Microsoft gets hands on with palm-vein biometric technology

Biometric authentication is growing in popularity, with consumers found to be ready to embrace the technology and leave passwords behind.

Working with Fujitsu, Microsoft is further embracing biometric technology with the implementation of a palm-vein authentication system that will be supported by Windows 10 Pro.

This latest application of biometric technology will be added to fingerprint and facial recognition technologies supported by Windows.

Fujitsu is supplying its PalmSecure technology for this application from Microsoft, a technology that the Japanese company claims offers a miniscule false identification rate of 0.00008.

So far the technology is set to be imbedded in Microsoft laptops, requiring the user to simply hold a hand above an area of the keyboard to trigger the technology.

Acting as a driving force in the conversion to biometric technology, Fujitsu is planning to provide in the region of 80,000 employees in Japan with the palm vein technology. It is possible that this kind of authentication could become massively widespread, particularly among businesses, as passwords constantly lead to security risks.

Mass implementations of biometric authentication by large enterprises could be extremely beneficial for firms in achieving GDPR compliance, a major regulatory implementation being launched by the EU this year, set to arrive on the 25th of May.

Other tech leaders have been push biometric technology recently, along with major players in payments including Visa and Mastercard. At the beginning of January 2018, Gemalto released a contactless credit card that offers a fingerprint scanning authentication function.

Studies have been conducted that show consumers are firmly behind the move toward biometric technology. One such study carried out by Unisys found that a towering 80 per cent of UK consumers believe biometrics are more secure than passwords.

Another study conducted by Oxford University and Mastercard found that 93 per cent of UK consumers were ready to take the jump and leave passwords behind. This study also revealed a gap between industries wanting to use biometrics and decision makers acting to bring the technology on board.