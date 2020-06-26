Strategy Back to Home

Microsoft to Shut Physical Stores, in a Decision that Will Cost it $450 Million

Increase / Decrease text size
microsoft shuts down stores
Previous ArticleYour Business's Cyber Security, Through the Lens of the Pandemic's Impact
Next ArticleMLflow has Grown Up and Left Home: Machine Learning Framework Joins Linux Foundation

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

MLflow has Grown Up and Left Home: Machine Learning Framework Joins Linux Foundation
29 mins ago
Microsoft to Shut Physical Stores, in a Decision that Will Cost it $450 Million
59 mins ago
Your Business’s Cyber Security, Through the Lens of the Pandemic’s Impact
4 hours ago
This Ransomware Campaign is Being Orchestrated from the Cloud
6 hours ago
Quantum Entanglement Demonstrated in Space on Shoebox-Sized Satellite
8 hours ago
Netezza’s Not Dead: It’s Just Ascended
19 hours ago
“Harms” Out, “Growth” In? Pending Gov’t Digital Strategy Posits Tech as Economic Saviour
1 day ago
IBM Cloud Outage: Another Wobble Raises Resilience Concerns
1 day ago
The Pandemic Has Shone a Spotlight on the Importance of Tech Preparedness: Our Index Reveals More
1 day ago
Enginuity CIO David Ivell on Industry 4.0, Up-Skilling, and Finding Talent with Minecraft
2 days ago
£16,6 Million in Online Fraud Reported to Action Fraud Since Lockdown
2 days ago
How the UK Train Network is Going Digital
2 days ago
Attackers Use Google Analytics to View Scraped Credit Card Details
2 days ago
Combatting Empty Shelf Syndrome: Keeping Grocery Shelves Stocked In The Midst Of Crisis
2 days ago
Digital Signal System Planned for East Coast Main Line
2 days ago
Leaked Docs Reveal FBI Fears over Ransomware Threat to Election Networks
3 days ago