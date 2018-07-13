Industry Back to Home

Microsoft Releases a Free Version of Microsoft Teams

Increase / Decrease text size
Microsoft Teams
Previous ArticleThe Bug Bounty Bonanza
Next ArticleIrish AI and Facial Recognition Startup Acquired in Multi-Million Pound Deal

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Dell Unveils its New Precision Range Aimed at SMEs and Media
4 hours ago
Broadcom Shares Fall Staggering £10 Billion: But It May Just Be Starting a “Wierd” Shopping Spree
5 hours ago
Irish AI and Facial Recognition Startup Acquired in Multi-Million Pound Deal
7 hours ago
Microsoft Releases a Free Version of Microsoft Teams
7 hours ago
The Bug Bounty Bonanza
8 hours ago
Magic Leap Coming this Summer! Yet Company Can’t Show Live Demo
11 hours ago
Intel to Acquire Fabless Semiconductor Specialists eASIC
11 hours ago
Q&A: DataStax President Steve Rowland, as Apache Cassandra Turns 10
11 hours ago
Nobody Ever Got Fired for Hiring…
12 hours ago
Airbus Teams Up with Regulators to Talk Urban Drone Deliveries
1 day ago
Snowflake Cloud Data Warehouse Launches on Azure
1 day ago
RL Solutions and Datix Merge Into One Patient Care Software Company
1 day ago
Robotic Process Automation Pays Off – If You Follow the Right Path
1 day ago
EU Committee Votes for Cybersecurity Labelling Scheme
1 day ago
Have You Herd the One About the Internet of Cows?
1 day ago
Thales and Device Authority Launch Connected Health Industry Solution
1 day ago