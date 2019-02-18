Microsoft Teams Down: Enterprise Software Goes “Oops! Something Went Wrong”

“We’ve rolled back an incremental build deployed last week, however, this has not provided any remediation”

UPDATED 18:00 GMT. Microsoft says it has “rerouted traffic to healthy infrastructure which has improved Teams connectivity issues. We’re investigating and working to resolve remaining impact.”

Microsoft Teams, the company’s enterprise collaboration bundle of software tools, is facing a pronounced outage, users report, with many blaming poor communication from the company as they tried to get back online.

(Teams comprises an Office 365 group, a SharePoint Online site and document library to store team files, an Exchange Online shared mailbox and calendar, a OneNote notebook and ties into other Office 365 apps like Power BI).

“Users may see an ‘Oops! Something went wrong…’ page when attempting to access the Microsoft Teams service” Microsoft said in a status update at 14.33pm GMT.

“We’re investigating an issue where users are unable to access the Microsoft Teams service. We’re analyzing diagnostic data to determine the root cause and identify a fix. Impact is specific to a subset of users served through the affected infrastructure.”

With the Slack rival down, a subset of that “subset” of users from both sides of the Atlantic headed for Reddit to vent their frustration at Microsoft’s communication about the issue (and share the latest updates for those without a prized admin portal).

“We’ve rolled back an incremental build deployed last week, however, this has not provided any remediation. The next focus of our investigation is with some Azure authentication components” said the latest update from Microsoft.

The outage drew predictable responses from frustrated users about the cloud.

Computer Business Review has asked Microsoft in the past why it does not appear to have an automated failover in place when such incidents happened.

The company has not answered the question. Numerous enterprise Office 365 users spent two days without access last month after another Office 365 outage.