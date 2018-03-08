Microsoft Windows 10 update comes with machine learning capabilities

Microsoft just gave AI developers and customers a boost in services, with new updates available on the Windows 10 platform.

Microsoft has announced an update to Windows 10 with the Windows Machine Learning Platform, to benefit artificial intelligence (AI) developers.

The new update is working in partnership with Intel, Nvidia, Qualcomm and AMD. Developers building on and for Windows will be able to use Microsoft AI and machine learning technology more easily for their apps and features, to improve experiences and offerings for customers.

In the new update Microsoft aims to bring advances that have been built within apps and services to the Windows 10 platform. The new AI platform in Windows 10 will allow developers to use pre-trained machine learning models in their Apps and Windows devices, offering a variety of benefits to users.

The platform can carry out AI evaluation tasks using local processing capabilities, which will help enable real-time analysis of data sets such as images or videos. That way in which Microsoft has designed the platform will enable results to be delivered quickly and efficiently, reducing the latency time for developers.

Reduced operational costs will also be a significant benefit that developers will see. By bringing together Microsoft’s Cloud AI platform, developers will be able to build AI end-to-end solutions that are affordable. These will combine Azure models with deployment to Windows devices, as well as processing complex workloads in real-time on the edge.

“AI acceleration on Window 10 PCs is the latest evidence of how artificial intelligence is becoming ubiquitous in our everyday lives,” said Ian Buck, vice president and general manager, Accelerated Computing, at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA is delighted to be partnering with Microsoft to enhance the PC experience for users worldwide.”

Additionally the update will enhance the flexibility for developers. They can now choose to perform AI tasks on a device or in the cloud, based on what their customers and circumstances need. AI processing can still happen on the device if it becomes disconnected or when data cannot be sent to the cloud, due to cost, size or customer preference.

“We’re excited to be collaborating with Microsoft on the Windows ML platform, and helping developers accelerate on-device AI performance on Windows laptops with the Snapdragon 835 AI Engine.” Gary Brotman, Director of Product Management – AI and Machine Learning, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The update will allow developers to use the AI platform across an array of Windows devices, including IoT edge devices, the HoloLens, PCs and in data centres.

Microsoft has explained the update to the platform not only benefits developers, but customers as well. “Intel’s Movidius VPU technology will deliver increasingly sophisticated AI experiences for the hundreds of millions of Microsoft users worldwide,” said Intel’s Remi El-Ouazzane, Vice President and General Manager of Movidius.

The company is bringing more intelligence into everyday experiences for Windows devices users. AI powered apps will be built to help users communicate in 3D, keep track of tasks and commitments with more ease and listen to playlists designed specifically to them.