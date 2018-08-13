MOD and Techvets Collaborate to Help Veterans Enter Technology Sector

Currently only 4 percent of veterans are working in the technology and cyber sector compared to 24 percent of non-veterans

The UK Ministry of Defence will work with TechVets to help veterans start new careers in the cyber security and technology sector.

London based TechVets was launched last March and aims to provide a pathway for army personnel and veterans to enter into cybersecurity and tech roles. TechVets operates as a not-for-profit.

TechVets run a Veterans’ Digital Cyber Academy, where those with a military background can register and undertake online training in cyber skills.

Under the new agreement signed between TechVets and the MOD, the former will work with the MOD’s Career Transition Partnership. This currently provides service leavers with training and education opportunities for when they move from military service to private enterprises.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Tobias Ellwood commented in the release that: “Veterans have unique skills and experiences, gained from their time in the armed forces, which means they contribute a lot to society.”

“It’s fantastic that TechVets will provide opportunities for veterans to apply their considerable talents to the cyber security field, which is playing an increasingly vital role in keeping this country safe.”

Skill Shortage

Co-founder of TechVets Mark Milton commented in a released statement that: “We’re delighted to be able to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and strengthen our support for current and former Service personnel and their families.”

“The transferable skills of the veteran community are a real under utilised national resource and have a vital role to play in supporting the security and prosperity of the nation.”

Upon signing the agreement TechVets have made a number of pledges which included, working with the MOD’s Career Transition Partnership to provide training and employment for veterans in technology and cyber security sectors of the economy.

They will also support their employees’ service as members of the Reserve forces by accommodating their training and deployment.