To Bolster Its Automated Manufacturing Capabilities Airbus Purchases MTM Robotics

“Airbus and MTM Robotics each believe that tomorrow’s automation in aircraft manufacturing can and must be lighter, more portable and less capital intensive.”

French aerospace manufacturer Airbus has made a push to expand its manufacturing robotic capabilities by purchasing US-based robotic and software systems developer MTM Robotics for an undisclosed amount

Established in Washington State, MTM Robotics – formerly known as Mobile Tool Management – has been producing aerospace manufacturing tools and software systems for the global industry since 2003.

The robotics firm has had a working relationship with Airbus for more than ten years, as many of MTM Robotics’ automated systems are currently used by Airbus in its manufacturing facilities.

As Michael Schoellhorn COO of Airbus commented : “The competitiveness of tomorrow will be determined by both designing the best aircraft and by building the most efficient manufacturing system, in parallel.

“Automation & robotics are central to our industrial strategy.”

The leadership at MTM Robotics will go unchanged following the deal and its main facility in Mukilteo, Washington, – with a staff of 40 – will operate as normal.

MTM Robotics

One of MTM Robotics’ core products is the Serenity Software Suite, a collection of software services that allows firms to digitise and consume build plans of manufacturing resources. Serenity provides a dashboard that gives the users a full view of every feature enabled within the automated manufacturing environment.

All of MTM Robotics’ systems feature controllers and full connectivity capabilities. Each piece of hardware contains internal storage systems for the collation of data sets.

Computer Aided Design or CAD software is widely used in numerous formats within manufacturing industries. MTM Robotics software works with a client’s native CAD tools to run programs and stack processes.

MTM Robotics note in a technical document that: “These manufacturing production files are fully version-controlled and maintained within Serenity’s databases which can be tied back to the Enterprise database infrastructure. Final delivery to machines, robots, or other resources is also managed through this controlled path.

“Tool traceability is achieved with a tool database component to perform tool selection verification, storage of gauging information about tools, and activity logging to track lifetime usage.”