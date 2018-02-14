MWC: LG smartphones jump on the AI bandwagon

LG joins the trend and taps into AI capabilities for smartphones to better user experience, but what will be revealed at MWC this year?

LG has announced its first suite of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for its latest smartphones, which will be demonstrated at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC).

The first product to adopt the new capabilities will be the updated 2018 edition of LG’s V30 smartphone. The aim of adding the capabilities is to make LG smartphone users’ lives easier and more convenient to use the product.

LG’s new AI offerings will include new image recognition tools, expanding the features of mobile cameras and voice recognition tools to make life easier and more efficient for users.

According to the company, LG has spent over a year researching the best way AI should be implemented in smartphones.

LG said: “This research focused primarily on making AI-based solutions with the objective to deliver a unique and more intuitive user experience, focusing on the camera and voice recognition. The result is a suite of AI technologies that is aligned closely with the needs and usage behaviour of today’s users.”

One of the features LG will include in its latest model is ‘Vision AI’, which is an image recognition capability for smartphone users. Vision AI will automatically analyse objects and recommend the best camera mode, including portrait, food or landscape mode. It will automatically adjust the balance of colour and lighting dependent on the mood, to fit with similar images in the category.

As well as boosting your photos, Vision AI offers a much more unique service when doing a weekly food shop. Users simply point the camera to an item of food, then Vision AI will automatically provide shopping options of where to buy the product for the cheapest price as well as recommendations for similar groceries.

The second AI technology is ‘Voice AI’. This allows users to run apps and alter settings through voice commands. It takes away the need to spend time searching through setting options and instead of a direct command of what is required.

“As we communicated last month at CES, the future for LG lies in AI, not just hardware specs and processing speeds,” said Ha Jeung-uk, senior vice president and business unit leader for LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Creating smarter smartphones will be our focus going forward and we are confident that consumers will appreciate the advanced user experience with the enhanced V30 that many have been asking and waiting for.”

The new capabilities will not be limited to new LG models, according to the company, but also existing LG smartphones via ‘over-the-air’ updates. The AI platform will be revealed at MWC later this month.