MYPINPAD Launches Mobile Point-of-Sale Authentication Platform

Open mPOS enables PIN on Mobile capabilities without going through a Software on PIN certification.

MYPINPAD has announced the launch of its mobile point-of-sale authentication platform, Open mPOS.

The authentification platform enables merchants, acquirers and payment service providers to deploy PIN on Mobile technologies without the need to undergo their own PCI certification, the company said.

With consumers carrying ever less cash, PIN on Mobile is a technology designed to offer merchants a cost-effective avenue to card payment acceptance, whilst delivering the same security standards of a traditional POS terminal.

It essentially links a a Consumer off-the-Shelf (COTS) device, such as a smartphone or tablet, with a small portable card reader.

London-based payment software specialist MYPINPAD, founded in 2012 by Justin Pike, provides secure multi-factor authentication for touchscreen devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The platform will provide users with “fully-certified” PIN on Mobile (PoM) capabilities, removing complexity for achieving and maintaining compliance with PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) for software-based PIN entry, on commercial off-the-shelf devices such as smartphones and tablets.

How Does Open mPOS Work?

Open Mpos is a software-based pin pad option that captures PIN entry on a merchant’s mobile device. It combines app-to-app communications via an API with a MYPINPAD-enabled secure card reader; Open mPOS is able to be integrated within the merchant’s existing payment applications.

Both Ios and Android devices are compatible with the platform with offline and online PIN support alongside further integration with many global available PCI-compliant secure card reading devices.

Utilising MYPINPAD’s payments platform, it facilitates the payment process, which they say cuts “the cost and time of bringing a certified SPoC solution to market”.

The platform also features management of the Secure Card Reader device and payment messages direct to the Acquirer or PSP gateway.

Datecs Bluelite is one of the first secure card readers to be certified with the MYPINPAD Open mPOS service.

David Poole, Global Head of Mobile POS Solutions at MYPINPAD commented: “The world of payments is evolving at an accelerating rate.

“As technology trends influence innovation, accessibility and security, merchants of all sizes and consumers are looking to the payments industry to respond rapidly with products and services that meet their ever-increasing needs.”

He added: “Open mPOS will enable rapid deployment of PIN on Mobile, enrich the consumer’s in-store shopping experience and grow acceptance points globally.”