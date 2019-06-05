NASCAR to Migrate 18 Petabyte/70 Year Video Archive to AWS

Migration could take 18 months

American motorsports organisation NASCAR has teamed up with AWS in a multi-year agreement to migrate 70 years-worth of motor racing video on the cloud; a whopping 18 petabyte archive that could take over a year to get onto AWS’s data centres.

AWS will then use machine learning and AI to automate content indexing and tagging, allowing NASCAR.com to run a new series called “This Moment in NASCAR History” for its 80 million fans, AWS said, as well as making the archive highly searchable.

“NASCAR plans to use Amazon SageMaker to train deep learning models against 70 years of historical footage to enhance metadata and video analytics. With Amazon Transcribe, an automatic speech recognition service, NASCAR will be able to caption and time stamp every word of speech within archived videos so that NASCAR video producers can easily locate source footage via text searches” the company said.

NASCAR will also use Amazon Rekognition—an AWS service that adds intelligent image and video analysis to applications—to automatically tag specific video frames with metadata, such as driver, car, race, lap, time, and sponsors so they can easily search those tags to surface moments from past races.

“Speed and efficiency are key in racing and business which is why we chose AWS—the cloud with unmatched performance, the most comprehensive set of services, and the fastest pace of innovation—to accelerate our migration to the cloud,” said Craig Neeb, Executive Vice President of Innovation and Development, NASCAR. “Leveraging AWS to power our new video series gives our highly engaged fans a historical look at our sport while providing a sneak peek at the initial results of this exciting collaboration.”

“Amazon’s 20 years of machine learning experience, along with our broad analytics and machine learning capabilities, make us the best choice for organizations who want to use machine learning to gain insights into their data and establish new levels of engagement with their customers,” said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS.

“NASCAR is utilizing cloud technology to enhance the way people experience the sport and deliver even more impactful content to fans. AWS’s unmatched portfolio of cloud services gives NASCAR the most flexible and powerful tools to bring new elements of the sport to live broadcasts of races.”

Based in Daytona Beach, Fla., with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 US states, Canada, Mexico and Europe.