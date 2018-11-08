Raspberry Pi In Consortium to Provide Computer Training to UK Schools

“This level of investment is unprecedented anywhere in the world for teacher training in the field of computing and computer science”

The British Computing Society, STEM Learning and the Raspberry Pi Foundation have been selected as part of an educational consortium to deliver a new computer science training project.

A new National Centre for Computing Education has been backed by £84 million of government investment and is due to start working with schools across England this year.

Minister for School Standards Nick Gibb commented in a released statement that: “The new computer science GCSE has more challenging content such as computer programming and coding. This new National Centre for Computing Education, led by some of the UK’s leading tech experts, will give teachers the subject knowledge and support they need to teach pupils the new computing curriculum.”

Forty school-led computing hubs operating virtually across the UK will provide the training and resources needed to primary and secondary schools.

As part of the training provided, secondary school teachers can avail of an intensive training programme in computer science that is aimed at those who do not have a post A-level qualification in computer science.

National Centre for Computing Education

Paul Fletcher, Chief Executive, British Computer Society commented in the announcement that: “The subject of Computing was only introduced four years ago and is still new for schools and that’s why it’s important to build on the energy and enthusiasm of the many teachers who are already committed to the success of this subject. We are delighted to form part of the consortium and to continue to work with the community of Computing teachers.”

It is estimated by a report published by the Government body UKCES that by the year 2022, the digital sector will need 518,000 workers: “However, over the last ten years only 164,000 individuals graduated from a first degree in computer science,” the report notes.

Yvonne Baker, Chief Executive, STEM Learning said that: “High quality, knowledgeable teaching of computer science is the cornerstone of achieving our aims. Evidence tells us this is fundamental to raising attainment and driving up participation, particularly for girls.

The project has also received £1 million in funding support from Google, who have pledged the funding towards the training of teachers in computer science curriculum.

Philip Colligan, Chief Executive of Raspberry Pi stated that: “This level of investment is unprecedented anywhere in the world for teacher training in the field of computing and computer science. It is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform the way that computing and computer science is taught.”