NATO to Hire its First CIO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is hiring a Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the first time. They will face the formidable challenge of bringing IT “coherence” to the NATO Enterprise’s 41 civil and military bodies and 25,000+ users.

The military alliance’s new CIO will earn €11,933.08 (£10,500) per month, or a comparatively modest-for-the-role €143,000 per year, according to an advert posted by NATO on August 25. (The opening has already attracted 187 applicants on LinkedIn in the seven days since it was posted). The CIO will be based in Brussels.

While NATO’s sub-agencies have had CIOs already (Sergio Coronado, for example, heads up the NATO Support and Procurement Agency), the job is a newly created one, a NATO spokesperson confirmed, and the first time NATO has hired an organisation-wide CIO.

The Job: NATO CIO

The new NATO CIO will answer to its Secretary General. The successful applicant will join NATO at a “time of substantial change for enterprises as a whole”, NATO notes.

It describes key challenges for the incoming CIO as including:

Establishing a new CIO function for NATO… and “driving coherence across 41 separate NATO civil and military bodies.”

Aligning culture with NATO strategy… using a “wide variety of tools to enable a coherent, harmonised, transparent and effective approach to the way the NATO Enterprise delivers ICT capabilities and services”

Adapting and adopting new technologies… The CIO will “enable the exploitation of emerging technology while remaining laser focused on improving the NATO cyber defence posture”, the job description notes.

The Person: Good at “Consensus Building”

The winning candidate will need to have 15 years’ “relevant and progressively responsible experience, of which at least 10 must be in sizeable governmental or industry-leading organisations, leading large, cross-functional teams”.

They will also need to possess “substantial experience managing enterprise-wide programmes, involving multiple stakeholders and change management” and have “proven experience in consensus building”. A key challenge: working towards the “continual improvement of the NATO Enterprise cyber hygiene.”

A CIO Reacts

One leading CIO in the private sector who declined to be named, told Computer Business Review that many would be tempted to throw their hat into the ring.

They said: “As an IT professional, it is not often that roles come up where you have a chance to contribute to world peace, so I can imagine that this role will attract a lot of interest. [However] I would say that the salary for a role with these dimensions is average (at best). The successful applicant will certainly earn it too.”

They added: “This sentence really caught my eye… ‘coherence across 41 separate NATO civil and military bodies’. I would anticipate that those bodies would all have quite a high expectation of sovereignty/self-determination. That for me made this sound like a massive understatement: ‘have proven experience in consensus building’; I would have thought that ‘off-the-charts experience…’ would be a more accurate requirement”.

NATO: What’s Happening?

NATO, founded in 1949, has 30 member countries across Europe and North America. The Alliance is based on the principle of collective defence.

It is facing a dynamically changing world. In July 2016, its members recognised cyberspace for the first time as a domain of operations in which NATO must defend itself as effectively as it does in the air, on land and at sea.

A summary of its 2020 military budget recommendations takes note of the “growing technical complexity inherent in the Communications and Information requirements and need for NATO to remain agile in its approach to Innovation, particularly with a number of entities proposing innovation as part of their programmes.”

Applications for the CIO role need to be in by September 22.