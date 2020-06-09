Cyber Security Back to Home

Nefilim Hackers Publish Oil Firm Data Online and Continue Disruptive Campaign

Increase / Decrease text size
Nefilim
Previous ArticlePolice Scotland: Our Datasets Are a Sprawling Mess, Send Help
Next ArticleThe Arm Mac is Nigh: Apple to Drop Intel Imminently - Reports

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

The Arm Mac is Nigh: Apple to Drop Intel Imminently – Reports
7 hours ago
Nefilim Hackers Publish Oil Firm Data Online and Continue Disruptive Campaign
8 hours ago
Police Scotland: Our Datasets Are a Sprawling Mess, Send Help
9 hours ago
IBM Dumps Facial Recognition Software, Warns Over “Mass Surveillance and Racial Profiling”
13 hours ago
Hacking This City’s Traffic Lights Would Have Been Like Taking Cake from a Baby
14 hours ago
Five Questions with… Pulsant CEO Rob Coupland
1 day ago
NHS Data Controversy: Gov’t Forced to Release Big Tech’s Contract Terms
1 day ago
DWP Wraps Up Mammoth “Job Seeker’s” Mainframe to X86 Migration
1 day ago
Security in a Post-COVID World – Your Team, Your Future
2 days ago
Finland Tops, Afghanistan Tails New Cybersecurity Exposure Index
2 days ago
Slack Migrates Its Native Voice and Video to Amazon’s Chime
4 days ago
Reformed 13th Signal Regiment Designated As Dedicated Cyber Regiment
4 days ago
EU Policy Paper Calls for “European Internet” that Can, “Like the Chinese Firewall”, Block Services
4 days ago
IT Services Giant Conduent Suffers Ransomware Attack, Data Breach
5 days ago
Human Rights Groups Suffer Surge in Attacks, Post-George Floyd Protests
5 days ago
Undertaking Cyber Security Due Diligence in M&A Transactions
5 days ago