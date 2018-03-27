Netskope enhances Cloud Security capabilities for enterprises

Enterprises can ensure safety on the web as well as efficient data management in the cloud.

Enterprises can now reap the benefits of using the web more securely, as Netskope announces ‘Netskope for Web’, an extension to its Cloud Security Platform.

The launch of Netskope for Web is an extension to the already existing Netskope Cloud Security Platform, enabling enterprises to optimise their cloud and web security strategies through single cloud architecture. Netskope’s announcement also aims to ensure enterprises remain safe and in control of data, which is a key aim for businesses as the implementation of GDPR is just around the corner.

Using the unified cloud architecture, customers are able to better address security challenges from SaaS and IaaS applications, using Netskope’s cloud-native services such as such as data loss prevention and threat detection. These capabilities help enterprises simplify the deployment and management of their cloud security and identify anything malicious.

“We’ve harnessed our expertise and deep roots in cloud security to develop a platform capable of securing both the cloud and web the way it should be done. Through Netskope Cloud XD, we can now provide customers with true 360 degree threat and data protection across all of their environments from one cloud,” Sanjay Beri, CEO & Founder at Netskope said. “The web is no longer static, but is rather a composite of dynamically generated pages that use the same underlying language that powers the rapidly growing cloud, making a unified platform for managing SaaS, IaaS and web essential to the modern enterprise.”

The platform not only offers users the ability to view and operate from a single cloud platform, but it also enables seamless scalability dependent on enterprise needs. Netskope’s platform enables customers to easily scale depending on additional users and security services, when necessary.

Furthermore, cloud customers no longer need to worry about the deployment of workloads from different cloud platforms. Netskope for Web enables enterprises to deliver cloud-only, on-premises of hybrid workloads from the single cloud platform. Thus allows customers to deploy workloads from the platform to fit their needs, giving organisations much more freedom and adaptability.

Additional capabilities Netskope for Web offers enterprises include ‘Advanced Threat and Data protection’, which provides multi-layered threat protection to detect zero-day threats delivered through the web. The capability also provides accurate data loss prevention for cloud and includes features such as fingerprinting, for more accurate findings.

Real-time Web Analytics also enable enterprises to deliver better cloud and web services using Netskope for Web, enabling security teams to understand high-level web use and analyse individual case studies. This ensures businesses are on top of potential threats and can prevent them in a good time frame, using a summary dashboard provided with the capability for a better outlook.

Other capabilities include Web Classification and Content filtering, which classifies URLs from active web coverage and using intelligence from web and cloud application research the platform is able to classify those unknown URLs. This ensures users are safely operating on the web.

The new capabilities from Netskope are available from today, offered on general availability to customers large or small.