Never mind Brexit: CloudHealth Names London as EMEA Headquarters

The company cites London’s depth of tech talent as it announces the city will be its EMEA HQ

CloudHealth Technologies has named London as its EMEA headquarters, as it announces a 300 percent rise in employees in the city.

“London is the perfect location to expand and headquarter our EMEA operations,” Tom Axbey, President and CEO of CloudHealth Technologies said. “The talent we have in place today is unparalleled.”

Marking its fifth year in the business, the cloud management company – which helps organisations migrate to their preferred cloud offering, whether private, public, hybrid or multi-cloud – has seen 50 percent client growth in EMEA since the end of 2016.

Its recent EMEA partners include Vodafone, Softcat, CDW and KCOM.

The company recently opened offices in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam, and plans to open offices in France and Germany, it said.

Announcing setting up shop in London, CloudHealth is forming a new development team amid rapid growth, and is currently recruiting for a range of London-based roles, including software engineers and front-end engineers.

When deciding the location of the EMEA headquarters, London was the obvious choice owing to its depth of tech talent despite Brexit, the company’s CEO told Computer Business Review.

“In the US there is a feeling that Brexit may cause some business friction as a HQ location, but upon our research we felt this was not the case,” Axbey told Computer Business Review. “The engineering talent we are looking for as we staff up a UK development team we found to be top notch in the UK and many of our partner ecosystem and cloud provider partners are also in close proximity.”

In addition to announcing its expansion and new headquarters, CloudHealth has also extending its Reserved Instance (AI) management capabilities to Microsoft Azure; the aim, it said, is to help Azure customers reduce costs, save time and improve budgeting and manage Azure RIs.

The features offered to Azure customers include Virtual Recommendations, to target a specific subset for an RI quote; pricing metrics, to help calculate the number of months it will take to see a price improvement; Utilisation, to analyse the most effective RIs uses and Validate Savings, to recognise savings from purchases.

“With RIs, our enterprise customers see great benefit in being able to budget and forecast better, as well as getting prioritized compute capacity,” Venkat Gattamneni, Director of Product Marketing at Microsoft said. “We are thrilled that CloudHealth enables them to take advantage of this value by further simplifying RI management.”