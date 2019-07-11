Firefox 68: Latest Browser Release Gets Handy Enterprise Policies

The latest release of Mozilla’s Firefox comes with a range of new enterprise policies for IT professionals who want to customise the browser for employees, as the company continues to try and carve out a niche for business users, following the launch of its “Firefox Quantum for Enterprise” last year. New features in Firefox 68 […]

The latest release of Mozilla’s Firefox comes with a range of new enterprise policies for IT professionals who want to customise the browser for employees, as the company continues to try and carve out a niche for business users, following the launch of its “Firefox Quantum for Enterprise” last year.

New features in Firefox 68 this week include a support menu so enterprise users can quickly contact internal support teams, and the ability to configure the new tab page so companies can make their intranet first port of call.

IT managers can now also turn off search suggestions, to boost privacy on shared machines, along with a host of other group-wide security policy options.

The browser was also the first to support new security standard, Web Authentication (WebAuthn) on its release. This lets people use a fob like a YubiKey to log into their online accounts without typing a password, or for two-factor authentication after entering a password. The browser now also comes with a Mozilla-curated a list of recommended extensions reviewed for security.

New Firefox policies include:

New tab page configuration and disabling

Local file links

Download behavior

Search suggestions

Managed storage for using policies in Webextensions

Extension whitelisting and blacklisting by ID and website

A subset of commonly used Firefox preferences

Other options for enterprise users include the ability to configure the default Flash plugin policy (as well as origins for which Flash is allowed), disable private browsing, configure DNS over HTTPS, and disable security bypasses (e.g. preventing users from adding an exception when an invalid certificate is shown, or hitting “continue anyway” when a site is suspected to be risky to visit).

Mozilla has also opened a list in its GitHub repository for organisations to add suggestions of specific policies they would like to see.