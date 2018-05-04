New HPE, Red Hat Partnership Looks to Speed up Container Adoption

How do HPE and Red Hat plan to boost enterprises’ adoption and deployment of containers?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Red Hat have partnered, in a bid to help those enterprises struggling to bring containers into production.

The partnership aims to help customers adopt and deploy containers in production much quicker than before; at a much larger scale.

The partnership was announced by HPE yesterday. The company said it will optimise the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform on HPE Platforms; aiming to accelerate container application delivery for enterprise customers.

“Deploying large-scale container environments to the enterprise data center is not simple,” said Neil MacDonald, Vice President & General Manager, HPE Synergy & HPE BladeSystem. “Through our long-standing collaboration with Red Hat, we’re aiming to accelerate the adoption and deployment of the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform with HPE solutions from proof of concept to large scale deployment.”

Through the partnership, customers of both companies will be able to modernise their platform; drawing on the services of both Red Hat and HPE. The two companies aim to support customers adopt both platforms from proof of concept to production.

In what HPE calls the industry’s ‘first composable infrastructure’, the pair is aiming to speed up container application delivery for enterprises.

This will be done by bringing together components of HPE’s hybrid IT portfolio of products and services with capabilities from Red Hat’s OpenShift Container platform; helping enterprises boost container scalability, enhance security features and improve manageability to deploy containers in production.

Capabilities offered through the partnership include containerisation services; helping to adopt and migrate to Red Hat’s platform, persistent storage for containers; enabling developers to manage storage volumes on demand and bring faster deployment and automation.

Other capabilities include stronger security; leveraging tools such as HPE’s Gen10 Silicon Root of Trust security, ensuring servers do not execute compromised firmware code. Container data protection is also included in the capabilities; aiming to improve back up and restoring of Red Hat OpenShift Platform data from public clouds using HPE Cloud Bank Storage.

“DevOps and agile application development are helping customers to deliver on the promise of digital transformation with accelerated application development and microservices architectures,” Ashesh Badani, VP and General Manager of OpenShift at Red Hat, said. “Together, Red Hat and HPE aim to deliver a container-based solution that enables customers to not only build new cloud-native apps and micro services, but also to modernize legacy applications.”

The hardware and software capabilities will be available from September 2018. Red Hat will be providing further information at the Red Hat Summit from May 8th-10th next week.