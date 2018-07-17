Personalised Google Jobs Comes to the UK

New function brings in major UK job sites

Google Jobs, anyone?

Google has teamed up with a swathe of the UK’s leading job sites to offer personalised job opportunities, in a function previously available in the US and Spain.

Local job portals Guardian Jobs, Haymarket, Reed, and Totaljobs.com have joined global sites LinkedIn and Glassdoor to support the customised jobs search, which automatically shows the “freshest and most relevant” openings based on a user’s location and other data when they type relevant terms into Google Search.

The function may prove useful for job seekers: according to the British Chambers of Commerce, it found that the UK itself was facing a talent shortage in filling people in the right positions.

Dr Adam Marshall, Director General for the British Chambers of Commerce commented that: “Labour and skills shortages are set to be the biggest potential drag anchor on business in 2018, since ultimately it is people that make businesses work.”

“Business itself must do more – by training and investing wherever possible in people – but government must also give firms the confidence to put their livelihoods on the line and go for growth.”

Google Jobs: The Options

Google’s job search feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) that helps the user find their ideal job by typing in a few key phrases. These phrases can range from “jobs near me”, “software engineer jobs” or similar queries that are related to positions in the UK.

Alongside this, there is the option to click on a feature that allows the jobseeker to find out about jobs that meet specific requirements and skills. You can find out about the job’s salary information, review and ratings of a potential employer before applying for the position. There is the opportunity to also save individual jobs with a single tap, thus making it accessible to keep track of the job search through multiple devices.

The feature is currently being offered for free to UK job sites – although for how long remains an open question.