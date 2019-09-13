7 New NHS “Data Hubs” Launched: Will Analyse Real-Time Medical Data

NHS datasets typically “fragmented, inconsistently structured and cumbersome to access”

Ongoing industry and public sector efforts to put the NHS’s immensely rich but hugely fragmented datasets to work got a lift this week, with the launch of seven new NHS data hubs.

Established on the back of a £37 million investment (via a government fund launched in 2017), they aim to create a UK-wide system for the “use of health-related data on a large scale” .

The hubs together involve over 100 private and public partners.

Tech vendors contracted to support the work include IBM and Microsoft (for “world-class technical expertise in IT systems and large-scale secure data handling”), a release today notes.

The hubs aim to make it significantly easier for both NHS and private sector parties to make use of some of the richest health datasets in the world.

Despite the incredible depth of NHS data it has, until now — as Professor Aziz Sheikh, director of the charity BREATHE puts it — been “fragmented, inconsistently structured and cumbersome to access.”

The new NHS data hubs span:

The latter hub is among the most intriguing for its attempt to assess “real-time” patient data.

Dubbed “Discover-NOW” it is being led by Imperial College Health Partners (ICHP), a non-profit partnership organisation owned by the NHS (and led by a group of hospitals, clinical commissioners and universities in North West London).

As the Discover-NOW team note: “Historically health research has predominantly used data to look retrospectively. Through safe and secure curation of patient information, Discover-NOW will provide leading clinicians, researchers and scientists with access to de-identified linked patient information at scale in near to real time.

“This will enable them to look prospectively to identify new patterns in disease thus helping us to better manage many conditions and, in some cases, prevent them happening in the first place.”

A key challenge for the public sector has been to structure who owns data, who owns the IP that emerges from running machine learning workloads on it, and how to tackle public ambivalence to data sharing.

The House of Commons’ Science and Technology Committee last year urged the government to “realise more value” tied up in restricted public data sets, including those of the NHS, and hold them in such data trusts; including by demanding more from the companies granted access to it for research and development purposes.

Its May 2018 report, “Algorithms in decision-making”, noted: “The Government could… negotiate for the improved public service delivery it seeks from the arrangements and for transparency, and not simply accept what the developers offer in return for data access…”

It was not immediately clear how data ownership was structured for the seven new hubs, nor the commercial relatioships with private-sector partners able to access the data sets involved. Computer Business Review has asked NHS Digital for further information and will be covering the initiative in more detail in the coming weeks.