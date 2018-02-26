NHS Digital, techUK to strengthen partnership

Both organisations outlined their view on the future challenges they need to tackle.

NHS Digital, the national information and technology partner of the health and care system, and techUK have identified six areas to focus on in 2018 to take their partnership to the next level.

Both organisations have agreed to work with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) so that they might share in NHS and social care business, and continue to increase interoperability in the sector, and build flexibility into technology from the outset.

Other focus areas are: horizon scanning for innovative technologies, supporting the procurement of security operation centre to help build on cyber security work and carrying out a strategic review of NHS Digital’s digital transformation programme.

The partnership, established in 2016, is aimed at bringing suppliers and the NHS together to tackle the challenges and seize opportunities that the government’s digital transformation programme for health and social care presents, so that industry can help influence and create new technologies that will drive innovation.

An annual review of the achievements of the partnership was completed in November 2017.

Successes reviewed included several market engagement events and consultations, which have given industry a clear voice in the public health sector and enabled NHS Digital to benefit from the knowledge and experience that suppliers had to offer.

NHS Digital director of programmes James Hawkins said: “The years ahead promise many exciting opportunities to advance technology in the NHS, working closely in partnership with industry.

“By setting out our priorities, we have created a blueprint for success in the years to come.”

TechUK CEO Julian David said: “Our partnership with NHS Digital has already achieved so much, with 25 market engagements, seven consultations, and over 1,500 delegates through the door, but this is only the start.

“Now that we have seen a shift towards a more transparent and collaborative way of working with industry, we look forward to deepening that engagement, working together to deliver better health and care outcomes for the whole country.”

TechUK represents more than 900 technology companies in the UK.