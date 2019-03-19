Leading Global Aluminium Supplier Under Severe Cyber Attack

Company forced to resort to Facebook for updates

Norsk Hydro, the world’s third-largest aluminium supplier, has been hit with a severe cyber attack that has taken down IT systems and forced some plants to close, the company said early Tuesday.

With IT systems down across its plants it has had to revert to manual processes, Norsk Hydro, which employs some 35,000 staff globally, added. The company’s website was also down.

In a stock market statement the company said: “Hydro became victim of an extensive cyber-attack in the early hours of Tuesday (CET), impacting operations in several of the company’s business areas.”

Read this: Industrial Network Switches Rife with Vulnerabilities

“IT-systems in most business areas are impacted and Hydro is switching to manual operations as far as possible. Hydro is working to contain and neutralize the attack, but does not yet know the full extent of the situation.

With communication channels otherwise down the company said it would be making updates via Facebook. Norsk is also a major energy supplier.

Hydro is currently under cyber-attack. Updates regarding the situation will be posted on Facebook: https://t.co/2S94rp3qll — Norsk Hydro (@NorskHydroASA) March 19, 2019

Financial gain (53 percent) and industrial espionage (47 perecent) are the main motives behind cyber attacks on the manufacturing industry. In manufacturing, 86 percent of the cyber attacks are targeted, according to a report by F-Secure earlier this year.

An update from Norsk on Facebook added: “The attacks have not affected people safety. Hydro’s main priority now is to limit the effects of the attack and to ensure continued people safety.”

“Hydro’s power plants are running normally on isolated IT systems.