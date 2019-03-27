Northumbrian Water: We’ve Settled on Azure, Oracle; Now We Need Help Migrating

£4.6 million framework agreement established

Major British utility Northumbrian Water Ltd (NWL), which supplies water and waste water services to 4.4 million people, is seeking help with a planned migration of on-premises infrastructure to the public cloud, it said today.

The company, which provides 1.1 billion litres of water daily via its 25,678 kilometres of water mains, has already settled on cloud providers Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud, but requires support managing the migration, it said.

Northumbrian Water has allocated some £3 million for the migration to Oracle’s public cloud and £1.6 million for the migration to Microsoft Azure.

It is setting up a framework notice to attract services companies to support it with the move, a contract notice showed today.

(Computer Business Review has contacted the company for more details on the workloads and applications it is migrating off-premises).

“NWL envisage cloud migration to be an incremental ‘wave’ approach delivering early value, whilst being prepared to change along the way according to prevailing business benefits, technical complexities and new cloud features” it said.

Both contracts are for an initial 24 months with the possibility of extension.

Requests to participate need to be in by April 10, 2019.

Northumbrian Water Increasingly Tapping Diverse Data Sets

Like many utilities, the company has been pushing to tap large data sets in a bid to drive efficiency.

Its Innovation Festival in July 2017 brought 60 data scientists together as part of the event, to spend three days crunching 55GB of data from a wide variety of sources, ranging from existing information on leakage and ground structure to road traffic statistics and Second World War bombing records.

In its annual report, Northumbrian Water said: “We continued working with companies PA Consulting and 1Spatial after the Festival, to develop the idea.”

“We are now starting work on creating a ‘heat map’ that will direct the most effective resources more efficiently, prioritising the finding and fixing of the biggest leaks.The first stage of the work involved PA Consulting establishing the most important variables that have an effect on leakage, such as soil types and the age of existing pipes, so that these can be used to identify target areas. A model will then be developed by 1Spatial that will inform activity. ”

