Applications Back to Home

This 2.5D Indoor Navigation App Uses Geomagnetism to Operate

Increase / Decrease text size
NTT Data app
Previous ArticlevCPE is More Challenging than It Seems – Here’s How Vendors Can Add Value
Next ArticleProject xCloud: Microsoft Starts Game Streaming Tests as Cloud-Based Gaming Push Continues

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

Project xCloud: Microsoft Starts Game Streaming Tests as Cloud-Based Gaming Push Continues
6 hours ago
This 2.5D Indoor Navigation App Uses Geomagnetism to Operate
8 hours ago
vCPE is More Challenging than It Seems – Here’s How Vendors Can Add Value
10 hours ago
Airbus Wins Blockbuster European Union Cybersecurity Contract
10 hours ago
6 Months, 945 Data Breaches, 4.5 Billion Records
11 hours ago
LinkedIn Buys “Employee Engagement” Software Specialist Glint
12 hours ago
Google Restricts Gmail API Access, Kills Google+ After Data Exposed
1 day ago
Public and Private Sector Collaboration Key to Cracking Slow Payments Crisis
1 day ago
VoiceVault Calls in Administrators: Biometrics Specialist’s Assets for Sale
1 day ago
Google Data Misuse Case Blocked in London High Court
1 day ago
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – DDoS Attacks Blight Launch
1 day ago
HP Inc’s UK MD Talks 3D Printing and the Sunday Roast
1 day ago
Post-Super Micro Controversy: How Secure Is My Hardware?
1 day ago
Microsoft Freezes Windows 10 Update After Files Reported Missing
1 day ago
Public Cloud API Security Risks: Fact or Fiction?
4 days ago
Internet Encryption Hits 50%: Netflix Eating 15% of Global Traffic
4 days ago