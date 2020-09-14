NVIDIA’s Agrees $40 Billion Deal for UK’s Arm

NVIDIA promises continuation of open-licensing model

NVIDIA, the Silicon Valley-based chipmaker, has agreed to buy the UK’s Arm for $40 billion — a record semiconductor acquisition that will create a global powerhouse with a sweeping CPU and GPU portfolio. (The computer chips that respectively, power “general” workloads, and accelerate applications like graphics, supercomputing and AI by dividing tasks among multiple processors).

NVIDIA will “continue Arm’s open-licensing model and customer neutrality and expand Arm’s IP licensing portfolio with NVIDIA technology” it pledged. Cambridge will remain Arm’s HQ. Customers can expect beefed up, large core chips for data centres and more powerful mobile GPUs as portfolios merge.

The acquisition, if approved by competition regulators, is also likely to result in a rise in use of open source and royalty-free RISC-V designs by companies concerned at a further narrowing of the global semiconductor technology market; particularly in China which is already ramping up efforts to break dependence on Arm IP, which has become a de facto standard for mobile devices.

“To attract researchers and scientists from the U.K. and around the world to conduct groundbreaking work, NVIDIA will build a state-of-the-art AI supercomputer [in Cambridge], powered by Arm CPUs”, the company added, pledging to grow the site and set up a technology incubator for good measure.

Arm’s licensees have shipped over 180 billion chips since its founding in 1990.

It offers a wide range of CPUs and GPUs; traditionally used most heavily in smartphones and smaller devices, but increasingly being used to power the IoT, laptops and indeed, cloud workloads; its chips touch nearly every market segment.

The deal comes as major technology firms Apple, Amazon and Microsoft all ramp up their use of Arm chip — which have significantly different Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) to the widely used x86 ISA in Intel’s chips.

Critics say that Arm’s documentation remains challenging, with few go-to hubs as handy as Intel’s Intrinsics Guide website: an interactive reference tool that allows developers to work with Intel chips without the need to write assembly code, but the company’s IP is developing fast, its architecture hugely flexible, and the move comes amid a broader global push by a range of major semiconductor buyers to diversify their supply chains and offer Arm-powered workloads.

“AI is the most powerful technology force of our time and has launched a new wave of computing,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “In the years ahead, trillions of computers running AI will create a new internet-of-things that is thousands of times larger than today’s internet-of-people. Our combination will create a company fabulously positioned for the age of AI.

“Simon Segars and his team at Arm have built an extraordinary company that is contributing to nearly every technology market in the world. Uniting NVIDIA’s AI computing capabilities with the vast ecosystem of Arm’s CPU, we can advance computing from the cloud, smartphones, PCs, self-driving cars and robotics, to edge IoT, and expand AI computing to every corner of the globe.

“NVIDIA is the perfect partner for Arm,” said Masayoshi Son, chairman and CEO of SBG, adding: “This is a compelling combination that projects Arm, Cambridge and the U.K. to the forefront of some of the most exciting technological innovations of our time and is why SoftBank is excited to invest in Arm’s long-term success as a major shareholder in NVIDIA.”

Competition regulators may take a close look at the deal, which further narrows the global GPU market. The boards of Arm, NVIDIA and SoftBank, meanwhile, have signed off on the deal, and completion of the transaction is expected to take place in approximately 18 months.