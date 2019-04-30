Google Cloud: Try Our NVIDIA T4 GPUs!

Google Cloud says it has made NVIDIA T4 GPUs cloud instances available in eight regions, improving the ability of customers to run demanding AI inference workloads.

NVIDIA T4s, first released in October last year, are a high-end, single-slot, 6.6-inch PCI Express Gen3 Deep Learning accelerator based on the TU104 NVIDIA GPU.

They ship with 16 GB GDDR6 memory and a 70W maximum power limit and are offered as a passively cooled board that requires system air flow to operate the card.

Google’s announcement is good news for NVIDIA, which had noted “dramatic” pause in hardware spending by hyperscale cloud providers in its last earnings.