Nvidia UK Technology Center Set to Work With Universities on AI and Data Science

Nvidia UK Technology Center

Nvidia have committed to opening a technology centre in the UK that will work with universities and technology centres to help create new methods of using AI and machine learning for use in UK industries.

At the EPCC, formerly the Edinburgh Parallel Computing Centre, researchers will investigate new ways to apply AI and trans-precision calculations with regards to the modelling of complex structures.

The project at the EPCC will focus on the modelling of gas turbines through the creation of large-scale mechanical, structural and fluid dynamic simulations that can help developers build an accurate understanding of how these structures can be built and operated efficiently.

Mark Parsons, director of EPCC commented in a release that: “We want to be able to leverage the rapid advances of large-scale machine learning to help traditional supercomputing applications,” “One area where this has been shown to be very promising is in the preconditioning of iterative solvers, which is where we will start targeting our efforts and exploit the capabilities of GPUs.”

Nvidia UK Technology Center

The University of Reading will focus on creating new machine learning methods to help simulation workflows in climate and weather research projects.

Julian Kunkel, lecturer in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Reading commented that: “AI methods are on the brink of revolutionizing computational science in many respects.”

“A distinctive benefit for data-intensive science is that AI will empower scientists to analyze data generated by large-scale simulations effectively reducing the time for scientific breakthroughs. The NVAITC is a crystallization point for industry and academic collaboration. It will accelerate and increase the impact of our research.”

The Hartree Centre, a high performance computing centre based in Warrington, will collaborate with Nvidia to build digital twins. Digital twins are virtual representations of real world objects, often complex mechanical components like engines or structures.

Alison Kennedy, director of the Science and Technology Facilities Council at Hartree Centre commented that: “Becoming part of the NVIDIA AI Technology Center will help us to work with our industry and academic networks on more projects supporting the co-creation and adoption of AI solutions.”

“With our internationally recognized expertise in data analytics, leading high performance computing platforms, and focus on innovation and industry impact, we’re ideally situated to help businesses realize benefits in productivity from novel technologies like AI.”