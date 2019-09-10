Microsoft Rolls Out Automated Office 365 Incident Response Tools

“Automated, playbook-based investigations”

Microsoft has rolled out a range of automated incident response tools for security teams in its Office 365 Advanced Threat Protection (APT) product – a feature it first teased in preview in April this year.

With an upgraded API the new tools – which use machine learning to react to a range of triggers – in the email protection service can be integrated into existing security workflow solutions, like SIEMs, Microsoft said.

Automated Incident Response

The tools include automated, playbook-based investigations that are initiated when alerts such as user-reported phishing emails are reported.

These include automatic investigation when a user clicks a malicious link, clicks through a warning page, or malware is detected post-delivery. (Using signature-based detection of content that has been weaponised after delivery).

Users can also manually trigger investigations that follow an automated playbook, Microsoft said; a series of “carefully logged steps to comprehensively investigate an alert and offer… recommended actions.”

The release comes amid the common complaint from over-worked security teams that they are inundated with alerts, both genuine and false-positives, meaning workloads like correlating signals across multiple different systems is increasingly challenging, and alerts hard to prioritise.