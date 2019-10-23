Tokyo Set to Get Futuristic for Olympic Games

Immersive holographic and VR games are on their way…

Intel says it is teaming up with Chinese virtual reality (VR) developers Sky Limit Entertainment to build advanced VR and augmented reality (AR) experiences for visitors to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The two will be building 5G-based VR content for the games, along with a VR/AR theme park were visitors will be able to watch VR broadcast of Olympic events, including E-sports competitions.

Olympic Games Technology: Tokyo Set to be Futuristic

The games look set to be one of the biggest showcases yet for immersive experiences, with Japan’s NTT Group also working on a range of holographic experiences, including via its “Kirari” programme: an “ultra-realistic immersive telepresence technology” which it hopes to use to effectively broadcast real-time holographic simulacra of sporting events.

Rick Echevarria GM of Intel’s Olympics Program said the AI, 5G platforms and VR technologies will provide “innovative experiences for athletes, participants, spectators and stadium operators, as well as demonstrating how technology promotes successful business transformation.”

Intel is also developing VR, AR and 360-degree content for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

5G VR Olympic Games Experiences

Intel’s memorandum of understanding with Sky Limit Entertainment, also known by its entertainment brand ‘‘SoReal’ will aim to deliver five instances of VR and AR technology for the games. Intel said it will focus on VR gaming, mixed frame synchronisation, dynamic allocation architecture of rendering servers and data compression and decoding on different networks.

It will design and produce 360-degree VR/AR content that will be broadcast during the games. In order to do this it will develop a VR chair and a VR Cube (essentially box users stand in, for safety reasons).

The two will also enable Olympic athletes to access VRsports simulations to help them train for their events.

See Also: Nvidia Throws the Kitchen Sink at 5G with New “Supercomputer for the Edge”