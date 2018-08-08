Oracle Makes Autonomous Database Cloud Service Available

Oracle goes autonomous with its Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing database cloud service.

Oracle has pushed forward with the launch of its latest autonomous database cloud service, Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing.

The news follows after the Californian giant recently released its subscription-based Blockchain Cloud Service a few weeks ago.

Oracle’s new database cloud service uses machine learning to automate database and infrastructure management, monitoring and tuning.

How Does Oracle’s Autonomous Transaction Processing Service Work?

Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing is a fully-managed database that is optimised for transaction processing or mixed workloads.

The database cloud service works by enabling the user to instantly create autonomous databases alongside converting existing databases.

Oracle say that their service is built to run on “the world’s most demanding finance, retail, manufacturing and government applications”.

Alongside Oracle’s Autonomous Data Warehouse, Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing can support a complex mixture of high-performance transactions, reporting, batch, Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning altogether in one database.

It means that the user with the single database can deploy and develop simpler applications, as well as enabling real-time analytics, personalisation and fraud detection for live transactional data.

Autonomous Databases Reliable?

Larry Ellison, Co-Founder, CTO and Executive Chairman of Oracle commented: “Oracle is by far the best database in the world and it just got a lot better because now it’s autonomous,

“This delivers a much more reliable, much more secure system—a system that protects against data theft, a system that is up 99.995 percent of the time, and a system that makes organizations and their developers dramatically more productive.”

Carl Olofson, Research Vice President for IDC’s Data Management Software research added:

“With Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing, Oracle has eliminated these problematic tasks, allowing the DBA to concentrate on the higher value activity of enabling more business-responsive applications, and helping the enterprise to ensure that data will not be compromised due to known vulnerabilities.”