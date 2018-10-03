Oracle Releases Autonomous NoSQL Database Service

Company takes the fight to market leader Amazon’s DynamoDB

Oracle today announced the general availability of its “self-driving” Autonomous NoSQL Database, the newest addition to the Oracle Autonomous Database portfolio, which was released with much fanfare late last year.

The company said that the database uses machine learning and automation capabilities to deliver a NoSQL database with 99.995 percent availability: it claims this can be delivered at up to 70 percent lower cost than rival Amazon’s DynamoDB.

It supports key value APIs including simple declarative SQL API and command line interfaces along with flexible data models for data representation including relational and ad-hoc JSON, Oracle said, and is “self-driving, self-securing, and self-repairing”.

That means it can automate key management processes including patching, tuning and upgrading to keep critical infrastructure automatically running.

Developers using the fully managed service can specify the throughput and capacity that they wish to provision, and resources are allocated and scaled accordingly to meet dynamic workload requirements.

Oracle Autonomous Database Portfolio Growing

It comes eight weeks after Oracle CEO LArry Ellison at Oracle headquarters to unveil the Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing Cloud, which has been designed to handle complex sets of high-performance transactions as well as mixed workloads, e.g. batch processing, reporting, Internet of Things data, etc.

That was the second of Oracle’s cloud-based autonomous databases, with the first, Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, optimised for analytics.

Autonomous NoSQL Database

That autonomous capability enables lower operating costs, improved security and reliability, lower IT labor costs, and gives database administrators more time to focus on new ideas instead of tuning databases and allocating storage, Oracle claims.

Oracle said in a release that the database “enables developers to easily deploy massive-scale applications, including UI personalization, shopping carts, online fraud detection, gaming, and advertising.”

The service provides a non-proprietary SQL language, delivering interoperability between standard relational and standard JSON data models. Users also have deployment options to run the same application in the cloud or on-premises with no platform lock-in, Oracle said. It comes with its own SDK and support for languages including Python, Node.JS and Java.