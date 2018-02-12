Oracle adds autonomous tech to entire cloud platform

Autonomous technology is set to be a top tech trend in 2018 as a number of industries pursue disruption. Automation has also been pointed at as vital weapon in the cybersecurity battle.

Oracle has announced a bold move to bring autonomous technology into all aspects of its cloud platform, moving beyond the boundaries of the Autonomous Database.

This stride forwards was announced by founder and CTO, Larry Ellison, at the Oracle OpenWorld event, there he detailed the disruptive potential that they technology had to save valuable time of professionals.

As part of this initiative, the Oracle Autonomous Cloud Platform will also bring some vital security enhancements. The enhanced platform will automate patching and data integration as well as tuning; manual patching in particular is an area that has posed major security threats in recent years as the threat landscape has developed.

Thomas Kurian, President of Product Development, Oracle, said: “The future of tomorrow’s successful enterprise IT organization is in full end-to-end automation. At Oracle, we are making this a reality. We are weaving autonomous capabilities into the fabric of our cloud to help customers safeguard their systems, drive innovation faster, and deliver the ultimate competitive advantage with smarter real-time decisions.”

Skills and talent are also at the core of Oracle’s reasoning for pushing autonomous technology, believing that more important tasks can be prioritised by staff who will be saved time by the cutting edge enhancements.

Saurabh Sharma, Principal Analyst, Ovum, said: “Platform as a Service has become a critical component of the cloud delivery model to help drive business agility and innovation for enterprises. With Oracle revealing its AI and machine learning-based Autonomous PaaS, Oracle is bringing productivity gains, cost reduction and human error reduction to the forefront of enterprises looking for possible ways to drive faster innovation. Oracle Cloud Platform’s autonomous PaaS capabilities will let enterprises scale, back-up, upgrade, diagnose, correct and secure enterprise PaaS cloud services.”