Oracle guns for Amazon with cloud data centre fleet

With this major investment Oracle intends to set up twelve new cloud data centres across Europe, North America and Asia.

Oracle has announced a global plan to build 12 new cloud data centres across Europe, North America and Asia, looking to entrench its position as a competitive cloud provider.

This major investment will see the new facilities set up in both the US and Canada, countries including Switzerland in Europe, as well as a string of countries in Asia that include India, China, Japan, Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

In addition to this announcement, Oracle has also heralded the beginning of an era in which it seems to bring autonomous technology to the entirety of its cloud platform, working to bring this top tech trend into reality.

“The future of IT is autonomous. With our expanded, modern data centers, Oracle is uniquely suited to deliver the most autonomous technologies in the world,” said Oracle CEO Mark Hurd. “As we invest, our margins will continue to expand. And with our global datacenter expansion, we are able to help customers lower IT costs mitigate risks and compete like they never have before.”

So far Oracle has been locked out of the top spots by the likes of AWS and Microsoft, but the company is now looking to break into the cloud limelight by leveraging automation in sequence with a major investment injection to widen its global reach.

Perhaps proving timely for the organisation, this major push has been announced following a weak revenue performance in Q3 of 2017. Oracle failed to meet Wall Street revenue expectations, causing the company’s share price to suffer in after-market trading following the revelation.

In spite of the negative reaction to the performance in Q3,Oracle gained ground in overall revenues when the Q2 2017 results came in. A significant 44 per cent increase was gained when $1.52 billion was brought in, dwarfing the $1.1 billion achieved in the same quarter in the previous year.