Oracle capitalises on cloud management with autonomous database

Customers will be left with more time to focus on innovations, rather than management and administration.

Oracle has gone sky high with new cloud capabilities to enhance customer data management, with the new Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud solution.

The new platform aims to boost performance, lower costs and improve the security of customers’ data and systems. All analytical capabilities, security features and availability of Oracle databases are delivered through the Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud, but without the complexity of configuration and admin work.

Taking away the need for customers to operate the system makes it easy, fast and flexible for customers to use and ensure the best service is provided depending on their needs. The Database has introduced the ability of self-managing, requiring no human input, which in turn can minimise the error rate increase the efficiency and security of the system.

The platform also offers a self-securing capability that protects workloads from external attacks or internal malicious software. This is automatically applied through security updates, whilst automatically encrypting data as well.

An area of concern for many businesses, operating with cloud computing, is the amount of downtime they face. Tackling this head on, Oracle’s solution provides a self-repairing service aiming to rid the longevity of downtime and reducing this to less than 2.5 minutes per month.

“Oracle Autonomous Database is a truly transformative technology for our 420,000 global customers and an important breakthrough for the industry,” said Andy Mendelsohn, executive vice president, Database Server Technologies, Oracle. “The self-driving, self-securing and self-repairing capabilities revolutionize how our customers will manage and secure their data. Nothing else like this exists in the market today.”

Oracle’s platform is flexible to the needs of the customer and can adapt to what they require as and when it is necessary. The platform aims to help customers boost their innovations, doing so more securely and efficiently. Customers from all over the world have begun to use the technology, singing its praises for ease and flexibility to cope with workloads in whatever environment.

“This technology changes everything,” Larry Ellison, Oracle Executive Chairman and CTO, said. “The Oracle Autonomous Database is based on technology as revolutionary as the Internet. It patches, tunes, and updates itself. Amazon’s databases cost more and do less.”

Customers have highly rated Oracle’s new solution, outlining the amount of time it saves on admin and management is one of the key driving forces for them and allowing business focus to be placed on more productive areas. Additionally, the management has enabled organisations to focus more specifically on customer needs and achieve this through the machine learning capabilities.

“When you’re dealing with human lives, time is everything,” said Michael Morales, CEO, QMP Health. “Having the Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud automatically tune and manage itself with no downtime means faster response times and quicker decisions—that’s critical for us and our patients.”