Financials Back to Home

Larry Ellison Savages SAP in Oracle Earnings Call, Smells Blood in the Water

Increase / Decrease text size
oracle earnings
Previous ArticleRansomware's Toll Laid Bare: Over 100 US Gov't Agencies Now Hit
Next ArticleTo Bolster Its Automated Manufacturing Capabilities Airbus Purchases MTM Robotics

Favourites

  • Favorite list is empty.
FavoriteLoadingClear favorites

Your favorite posts saved to your browsers cookies. If you clear cookies also favorite posts will be deleted.

Latest News on CBR

To Bolster Its Automated Manufacturing Capabilities Airbus Purchases MTM Robotics
9 mins ago
Larry Ellison Savages SAP in Oracle Earnings Call, Smells Blood in the Water
1 hour ago
Ransomware’s Toll Laid Bare: Over 100 US Gov’t Agencies Now Hit
20 hours ago
Traceability: The Key to Unlocking Nanotechnology’s Potential in the Manufacturing Industry
20 hours ago
“Erica” Hits 10 Million Users
22 hours ago
CMA Raises Concerns Over Amazon’s Deliveroo Investment
24 hours ago
SME Leaders See Sharpening Digital Skills as a 2020 Priority: Survey
1 day ago
Cisco Pulls the Covers off its $1 Billion New “Silicon One” Chip Architecture
1 day ago
Horizon IT System Errors Sent People to Prison: Now the Post Office is Paying Out
2 days ago
The Top 5 Crypto & Blockchain Trends to Watch Out for in 2020
2 days ago
The Top Five Apache Software Projects in 2019: From Kafka to Zookeeper
2 days ago
Intel SGX Broken by “Plundervolt” Attack
2 days ago
Microsoft Brings First 365 Application to Linux Desktop
2 days ago
New Ransomware Mutation Raises Alarm over Defensive Techniques
3 days ago
What is Apache Kafka? A Simple Explainer
3 days ago
TfL Launches First SITS Tender, as it Aims for Dynamic, Data-Driven Traffic Management
3 days ago