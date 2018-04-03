UK Businesses Benefit from Oracle Cloud Expansion

The announcement builds on Oracle’s plans to expand its cloud footprint on a global scale.

A year on from first declaring plans to expand its cloud capabilities; Oracle has announced the availability of enhanced Cloud Services across the UK.

The company’s announcement coincides with its plans to expand its cloud infrastructure footprint on a global scale as well as in the UK. This includes opening 12 new datacentre regions, increasing the depth of Oracle’s services across Asia, Europe and America.

Oracle aims to boost the offering of its platform as a service (PaaS) capabilities in the UK cloud region, aiming to run and transform businesses more efficiently. Oracle’s wider aim of the expansion is to spread its wings around the world, enhancing its global reach as well as cloud capabilities for businesses.

The expansion will also offer services including Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Exadata and Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC) to boost the transformation and innovation businesses see.

Benefits of Oracles Cloud Expansion can be utilised by almost all businesses, from start-ups through to enterprises and public sector clients. The plan is to build a new cloud capability to meet the growing needs and complete the transformation to the cloud much more easily, aiming to address customers at all stages of expansion.

Many businesses find the transformation to the cloud complex and costly. However the new UK region of Oracle datacentres offers a versatile approach to adopting cloud services, based specifically on their needs regarding size and demand. Oracle’s expansion will allow businesses to achieve enhanced levels of performance and availability for the most demanding cloud applications they have, ensuring needs are met efficiently and in a cost effective way.

“We said we were going to do it a year ago, so it was due now. The enhanced infrastructure operates a single region and low latency, meaning customers that have invested get more for their budget rather than cuts being made,” James Stanbridge, VP of Product Management for Infrastructure as a Service across Oracle EMEA and Asia, said.

The UK Region is made up of three high-bandwidth, low latency sites that work separately to ensure the fault tolerance is at its highest. Introducing the capabilities across the UK aims to bring what Oracle has provided around the globe to companies in the UK. Specifically the enhancement will be addressing the performance, costs and availability of cloud to enable businesses to be more innovative.

“YellowDog’s aim is to provide our customers with super-fast, super-secure and high availability cloud rendering services,” said Gareth Williams, CEO of YellowDog. “We’ve been making use of Oracle’s EU Cloud Region, but with the availability of the new UK Region, and the low latency it offers to our customers in the UK, it will allow us to offer something different and compelling in the market and allow us to continue to accelerate our growth.”

One of the areas Oracle addressed specifically when looking to the expansion of its cloud services was the public sector. The sector is an area which has held concerns over adopting cloud platforms, as well as struggles to carry out the transformation from a monetary and time perspective. Now, Oracle’s expansion aims to make this easier for businesses and departments in the public sector by ensuring the transformation is simple and cost effective.

“Our vision is to exceed the expectations of our customers, shareholders and communities today and make possible the energy systems of tomorrow, said National Grid. “To do this it’s vital that we have the most efficient and cost effective technology and infrastructure supporting us. By making use of Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure as a Service we will be able to make sure we deliver lower cost services, going forward.”