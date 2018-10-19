Dreaming Spires and Dreams of IoT: £1.4 Million Contract Up for Grabs

The existing Oxfordshire Strategic Model (OSM) was developed in 2013. It was one of the first models to exploit Mobile Network Data (MND).

“Whilst this has been used to great effect over the last four years, the data within the model is now reaching the end of its useable life,” the council said, opening procurement on a European tenders page. “We now require an update.”

The new contract will be for 72 months.

“IoT, Big Data, Modelling Capabilities Please”