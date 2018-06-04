Pega: “By Far the Biggest Product Launch We Have Ever Done”

Pega rolls out Ethereum toolkit, host of AI-powered marketing tools; our reporter’s not sure about the robot DJ though…

Business software developers Pegasystems today launched Pega Infinity, a new software suite that integrates a range of automation and machine learning capabilities into the company’s enterprise software offering. The announcement was made in Las Vegas at the opening of Pegaworld 2018 at the MGM Grand.

The new toolkit includes self-optimising marketing campaigns powered by AI, updated no-code tools and REST-based APIs; an expanded bot library to speed up data flow and a Pega Blockchain Innovation Kit which runs on the Ethereum blockchain.

The release comes days after the company also announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to enable clients to run and deploy Pega solutions on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), saying the agreement “provide its clients with the flexibility to select the right deployment model that fits their needs and avoid vendor lock-in.”

Speaking at the announcement, Pegasystems CEO and founder, Alan Trefler said: “Most organisation can’t adapt fast enough to meet the near constant threat of disruption today… Pega Infinity frees companies from the limits imposed by much of today’s software by providing the only unified solution that’s specifically built to connect organisations across silos and support change across the enterprise.”

What’s New?

The company described Pega Infinity as “the industry’s only CRM suite with built-in robotic automation [that] lets you instantly integrate with anything in the application jungle, APIs or not.”

Describing the product launch as “by far the biggest that we have done,” Pega’s Senior VP of Products Kerim Akgonu showcased some of its tools on stage.

One aspect is ‘Augmented Agent’ which is machine learning running under your customer service workers chat window: “It essentially listens to your best customer service representatives and understands what type of responses work well.”

Infinity aims to bring end to end automation for business and robotic automation will be included in all new licenses from Pega Platform.

“This enables businesses to speed transformation and engage with customers on their terms, today and in the future,” commented Trefler.

Pega Infinity will include an email virtual assistant which will have optical character recognition capabilities. The system will be able to scan all incoming emails, read the content and then input the relevant data into the Pega Platform data field. The new system will also have the ability to read attachments like PDF’s within emails.

Julia Davis CTO of Aflac told the audience how using Pega’s systems help them: “take away non-value-added work.”

Commenting on the rate of technological change she said: “We have seen more change in the last ten years than the last 60.” Davis then went on to stress the importance of training as companies enter into the process of digital transformation: “Transformation is not just about technology it is about transforming the process.”

Note from the conference: a robotic DJ was playing the intro music for each speaker and Pega’s CTO Don Schuerman had a few set pieces where he talked to it and it played music in response as answer. It started off as a gimmick and just got more awkward as it was repeated.

This is the first day of Pegaworld with more new announcements promised for tomorrow.