Pivot3’s brings HCI platform to AWS for simpler public cloud

The hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) company is taking its Pivot3 Cloud Edition to the public cloud, starting with Amazon Web Services.

The hyper-converged infrastructure technology will be ran on AWS to enable customers to simply, optimise and automate multi-cloud environments with the aim of better addressing business challenges.

Pivot3’s Cloud Edition on AWS aims to introduce a simpler approach to address several of the challenges experienced in using public clouds, eliminating the need for customers to stand up for a second data centre or co-location facility by rapidly distributing data to various geographies.

Challenges the solution aims to overcome include reducing costs, whilst still improving agility within different cloud environments like hybrid or multi-cloud.

The software features Pivot3’s Intelligent Cloud Engine, which expands policy-based management and automation to the cloud. It allows customers to leverage AWS for backup and disaster recovery by using the intelligence in Pivot3’s policy-based management for data protection.

Extending such capabilities to many clouds allows customers to support their needs, seamlessly integrating on-premises infrastructures and public cloud environments. In doing so, it simplifies and automates the use of cloud and optimises costs and IT resources.

John Spiers, Executive VP of strategy at Pivot3, said the company is delivering capabilities that enable organisations to embrace the many clouds necessary to run their business, and it is automating the process to make it scale.

“Advancements in public cloud services brought the promise of reduced complexity and improved economics. However, IT has been held back by management and cost complexities along with lack of seamless, end-to-end control,” Spiers said. “We’re delivering capabilities that allow organizations to embrace the many clouds necessary to run their business, and we’re automating it to make it scale. This automation and intelligence makes managing hybrid clouds easier and more cost effective, and guarantees the quality of service of applications as customers move to a world of many clouds.”

Pivot3 latest solution, which runs in AWS as an Amazon Machine Image, is optimised to orchestrate replication of data from on-premises HCI to AWS. Earlier this month, Pivot3 announced the availability of space-efficient hyperconverged solution for remote and branch offices (ROBO), edge computing, and enterprise environments.

By using the solution, organisations can consolidate several, mixed-application workloads onto a single infrastructure to help reduce cost and datacentre footprint.

“Pivot3’s Cloud Edition on AWS brings a simple and sophisticated approach that addresses many of the challenges faced in leveraging public clouds,” said Eric Sheppard, IDC Research Vice President of Server and Storage Infrastructure. “Companies must adapt to the evolving needs of businesses by developing a unified strategy for their public clouds and on-premises infrastructure. Pivot3’s Intelligent Cloud Engine helps achieve such goals by tying these separate environments together with tools that drive operational simplicity through automation.”

The Pivot3 Acuity X3 Series is based on the Intel Xeon Scalable Processors. It is available in an array of modular hyperconverged appliances with compute, storage and networking options.