Pivotal embarks on new Cloud Foundry era and works with IBM

Pivotal is gaining a great deal of attention in the world of cloud, with the likes of Accenture and IBM working with the influential startup.

Pivotal has reached a major milestone with the announcement of the next era of Pivotal Cloud Foundry, the open source, multi-cloud application platform.

Flanking this latest announcement is a set of other new features, including the Pivotal Functions Service, a serverless computing product designed to respond intelligently to requests.

Additionally, the arrival of the new Foundry will involve the initial availability of Pivotal’s Google Cloud/VMware Kubernetes container product called the Pivotal Container Service.

This news also includes the arrival of an expanded Pivotal Services Marketplace, this will involveadd-on services from IBM, Splunk, GitHub and New Relic.

Tying into this latest stride forwards for Pivotal, the company announced that it will be collaborating with IBM to provide developers with tools targeting the streamlining of app development. It is intended that this ultimately provide more app deployment options.

Andrew Hoyt, Director of Development for IBM Cloud Integration, said: “Providing choice to developers in an open community is core to what we do at IBM – and have been doing for quite some time… The collaboration will provide developers easier access within the open-source Spring framework to IBM’s powerful, market leading software, including WebSphere, Db2 and MQ, widely used by organizations to support their core applications.”

Pivotal has been gaining a formidable platform via work with industry behemoths, in addition to IBM, the company has also been working with Accenture on an initiative to drive enterprise digital transformation.

“IBM’s collaboration with Pivotal has as its goal to minimize cumbersome steps within your development processes to use Spring and IBM software together. It’s designed so that you can spend less time navigating complex IT systems and have more time to actually write code. Simply put, the purpose is for you to be able to create cloud-native applications and microservices easier and faster using IBM’s software and your preferred framework and tools, including Spring,” Hoyt said.