Dell Unveils its New Precision Range Aimed at SMEs and Media

Extra power and graphics capabilities make the new Precision series well suited for media and entertainment SMEs

Dell have unveiled its latest products in its Precision range. This new set of workstations are aimed at SMEs and start-ups looking for powerful entry level equipment.

The new range in the Precision 3000 series includes the Dell Precision 3630 Tower, 3430 Small Form Factor Tower and the 5820 Tower.

The Precision 3930 rack has 24TB of storage and can support double-wide GPU’s operating up to 250W with Nvidia Quadro and AMD Radeon Pro GPU’s available.

Speaking to Computer Business Review Dell’s UK Workstation Sales Lead, Mike Guinan told us: “We are refreshing our entry level tower and tower work stations.”

One key thing he notes is they have upped the power in a smaller design and are now offering a: “Pretty powerful work station in a small form factor,” he told us.

Jennifer Huffstetler, GM of Datacentre Product Marketing at Intel Corporation commented in the announcement that: “The combination of the Dell Precision 3930 Rack with the Intel Xeon E processor is bringing new levels of performance in a small form factor to data and graphics intensive fields.”

Rahul Tikoo, General Manager of Dell Precision added that “power is becoming table stakes and the conversation is accelerating to immersive workflows utilising even smaller footprints… ”

Packed with Graphics

Speaking to Computer Business Review Mike Guinan told us that the inclusion of Radeon Pro graphics and NVIDIA’s Quadro GPUs make it the ideal entry level station for those working in media.

“We are now adding that graphics capability and support in the tower for gaming graphics cards, we now have the flexibility to provide that for the media and entertainment industry,” commented Mr Guinan.

However, while he does note that these entry level work stations are good for those beginning to work with AR and VR applications, they may not be suited for heavy VR computational work.

“I don’t think it probably would be, I think you probably need a bit more of a powerful processor”

“However for those that are looking at beginning to start work with VR, because of that graphics capability you can certainty start using this as suitable device for that,” he added.